Metra to sell unlimited travel pass later this month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra riders can expect minor delays. Union Pacific Railroad announced it will begin on a major tie project Wednesday.The project will replace 90,000 ties covering a 40-mile stretch of track from Chicago's west side to Elburn. Crews will work on all three tracks used by the Metra UP-West Line. "Tie replacement is essential and must be done at regular intervals to maintain track speeds and service levels, especially on a line like the UP-West that sees a significant amount of freight traffic in addition to commuter service," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "We understand that any...
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show may be months away, but if you're looking for some high-flying action -- look no further than the southwest suburbs this weekend. Pilots are busy getting ready for Bolingbrook's "Cavalcade of Planes." All types of vintage aircraft will be on display and taking to the skies above Clow International Airport. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl got an inside look – not in Chopper 2 this time, but on the ground at Clow International Airport, where manager Joe DiPaolo said the Cavalcade of Planes now draws about 20,000 people. "There are so many families with strollers that come by," DiPaolo said. "They lay out their blankets, sit down and watch planes, and go up-close, don't touch, but get close and look." Habermehl also got an up-close look at a 1928 Ford Trimotor plane with pilot Rand Siegfried – complete with a look inside. The show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was saved by a life ring after falling into the lake at North Avenue beach early Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m., the man fell into the lake and was able to get out, because of the life ring. The water Safety Task Force said thanks for the life ring, the man is expected to recover. This rescue comes just days after a Governor JB Pritzker made having devices along the lakefront an official state law.The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We found premium gas in Chicago going for $7.29 a gallon on Thursday. That is a figure higher than the hourly minimum wage in a dozen states – including Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, this all highlights the struggles that families are encountering with inflation. Experts say it could lead to demand destruction when drivers change their habits to save money. That $7.29 per gallon figure for premium was found in the West Loop. It was $7.01 in Pilsen on Thursday, and $7.10 in Little Italy. In Skokie, it was...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you missed the Cavalcade of Planes Saturday, don't worry! You can still catch it Sunday. Attendees Saturday watched pilots soar into the sky above Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook. Aviation geeks young and old marveled at the places involved. Among those in attendance was Bridgette Ellis. At age 9, she broke the Guinness World Record in 1980 for being the youngest pilot in America to fly a plane. "My dad was trying to keep me challenged because at 7 he'd already taught me how to drive a car and shoot a gun. So he opened the record book one day, the Guinness Book of World Records, and flipped to the flying page and said, 'What do you thinka bout flying?' And I said, 'Sounds good to me,'" said Ellis. The event is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Meals on the Move" will be helping to feed kids in Aurora this summer. Starting Monday, the organization will serve boxed meals every weekday at four Aurora parks to kids 18 and younger. You can find the full schedule here. Kids have to eat at the park and food can no longer be taken home.The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank's "Meals on the Move" program.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban trucking company owner reached out to CBS 2 about thousands of dollars in mystery Tollway fees.He thought a faulty transponder was to blame but turns out it was his system of paying the bills that was a problem.Morning Insider Lauren Victory has a cautionary tale for anyone with an I-Pass account. In Elk Grove Village, truck drivers are quite literally cranking it out as they load and unload shipping containers that just arrived from all over the world. Logistic company Benntech's job is to get the cargo to its next destination. Business is booming."Yea it does...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Commuters won't be able to rely on Chicago's Water Taxi this summer.The company says it will only operate on weekends because there are fewer people working downtown. The taxis will also run a shorter season and make fewer stops.When they do get back in the water, they will make stops at Chinatown, Madison Street near Ogilvie along the Riverwalk and Michigan Avenue.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light showers moving through now. A front will lift northward today, opening the door for a warmer air mass to move into our area. Many places into the 80s today. However, a light wind off the lake will develop today, keeping lakefront temperatures cooler. After this round of light rain moves through, our rain chances are pretty low today.Heavier showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday. Storms may fire in the afternoon.TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW PASSING LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH 82. COOLER LAKEFRONT.TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 65.MONDAY: RAIN & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 75.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. Showers are expected to move into the Chicago area during the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.As the center of low pressure approaches in the afternoon, storm chances increase until sunset. Tuesday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms likely Monday evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few heavy downpours possible. Rain chances linger through the overnight hours. Along with showers, fog will be likely tonight, especially for areas near the lake. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.For Tuesday, after a foggy start, expect afternoon sun mixed with clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will range from upper 70s inland, to low 60s near the lake. Rain chances return Wednesday with showers likely and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday, then another round of showers for Friday. Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms likely. Overnight patchy fog. Low 57°TUESDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70°, but only in the 60s near the lake.WEDENSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. High 69°
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man armed with a machete robbed two more people in the Belmont Gardens and Logan Square neighborhoods Saturday night. The robberies happened after Chicago Police issued an alert of similar robberies over the past week. Police said around 8:20 p.m., a woman, 44, was walking on the 3000 block of North Christiana when an unknown man approached her from behind. The offender got the victim's attention by speaking before demanding the victim's personal property. The offender removed personal items from the victim's possession and fled the scene, police said.Less than an hour later, around 8:52 p.m., a 28-year-old...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- How does a City of Chicago water bill for $70 turn into a $10,000 tab from one bill to the next? This is not the first time the CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered an inexplicable water bill like this as part of our "Getting Hosed" series. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the problem that one Chicago landlord has been trying to fix for a full year. "It was nothing out of the ordinary - $50, usually, per bill - until I got the big one," said Jonathan Seezox. ...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive.
"There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable."
House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in Lake Michigan near 83rd Street in Chicago Saturday morning. Police will only say it is a male, but there are reports people in a sailboat were the ones to spot the body and call 911. Police officers and boats could be seen at the scene. This is a developing story.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A St. Louis man who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Chicago's Magnificent Mile – and lost both of his legs – says he is choosing to stay positive. The person who hit Dr. Bryce Summary has not been tracked down. For almost a month, Summary has been in and out of surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He spoke for the first time to CBS 2's Marissa Perlman about the crash that changed his life forever. Twenty-three days and nine surgeries later, Summary says he can't wait to leave the hospital and get back to his...
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- An opportunity for more jobs was just announced in Joliet.That's where Walmart is building a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center.It will open this summer at Brandon and Schweitzer Roads.Walmart is hoping to fill more than 1,000 supply chain roles at its new facility.
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- People came out in force to show their LGBTQ pride in Evanston Sunday afternoon. It was the town's second ever Pride Parade. This year's theme was unity, equality and visibility. And the parade was certainly visible. More than a dozen vehicles decked out with rainbow streamers, flags and balloons made their way around town. Residents along the parade route also took part in the festivities by decking their homes out with pride-themed decorations.
