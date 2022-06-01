Arrest in May 24th homicide

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday. State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a chase through Peoria streets Saturday. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, around 6:00 PM, officers heard shots fired near W. McClure. Witnesses say a blue vehicle was chasing and shooting at a black vehicle as they traveled at what the release refers to as ‘excessive speeds’ through the area. Officers found shell casings across several hundred yards, and multiple parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
Illinois State Police have made an arrest after threats were made against two Central Illinois prisons. A phoned-in threat was received early Friday afternoon at the Taylorville Correctional Center. District 9 troopers were dispatched to the facility in Christian County as a precaution. But officials say there was no active incident at the prison and no one has been injured.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. The Macon...
DECATUR — A Decatur driver slumped in a daze half in and half out of his pickup truck appeared surprised when he came to and realized the person waking him up was a state trooper, police report. Trooper Ronald Tisdale said in a sworn affidavit he had been called...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville drug dealer has been found guilty after he was caught with nearly a pound of meth. Authorities started investigating Donald R. Felton, 37, in May 2019 after he went to St. Louis to obtain meth for redistribution in the Taylorville area. Officers watched Felton take his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, which is north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man and came back to Taylorville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they have made an arrest after an investigation on a phone threat made to the Taylorville Correctional Center on Friday. ISP District 9 Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday out of an abundance of caution after a phoned-in threat was […]
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified one of the victims of a deadly five-vehicle crash on I-55 Friday. According to a press release, 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville Il. was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy showed that Grey died from craniocerebral...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is charged with murder in connection to an October 2021 deadly shooting. Demarco Lucas, 35, was arraigned on a charge of first degree murder for the Oct. 7, 2021 shooting. Police said they responded at 3:12 a.m. on that date to the 500 block of W. White St., where they found 42-year-old Charles Evans suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was in an alley.
Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police of a Hit & Run Crash with injuries. Yesterday at approximately 7:13PM, a motorcyclist was struck and injured traveling northbound on North Main Street near the intersection of Dunlap Street. The motorcycle was struck by an early 2000s model Gray or Light Blue Dodge Intrepid that was traveling eastbound on Dunlap Street. Witnesses on the scene described the driver of the Dodge as a white male with long brown hair, possibly in his late teens or early 20s.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is behind bars on murder charges after a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of East Laurel Street. Springfield Police say 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee was arrested in the East St. Louis area on Tuesday. The shooting took place on May 24 near...
