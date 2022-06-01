Arrest in May 24th homicide

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons. Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO