By now, the shock factor of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has (mostly) worn off, but they keep giving us something to talk about. The age difference between the two is obvious (she’s 41, he’s 28) but hasn’t seemed to slow things down at all. In fact, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that her intimate life has only gotten better in her 40s. Given that she only just turned 40 last year, there’s only one person she could be talking about: Pete Davidson. It’s clear things are very spicy between the two lovebirds, but funnily enough, one of their close friends never thought they’d get together. Kim revealed that Davidson asked Megan Fox for her number several months before the two got together. He asked, but he did not receive.

23 HOURS AGO