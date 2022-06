Memorial Day may have come and gone, but you can still pick up some of our favorite electronics for less thanks to some holiday deals that are still available now. Apple's third-generation AirPods are still down to $150, and the AirPods Pro have returned to a sale price of $180. Two pairs of Samsung wireless earbuds are down to new all-time-low prices, and Solo Stove's extended Memorial Day sale allows you to get up to 46 percent off its fit pits. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO