Selena Gomez spends Memorial Day on a yacht with her friends

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Selena Gomez spent Memorial Day basking in the sun. The singer and actress was photographed alongside her friends, spending their day enjoying the sunlight aboard a luxury yacht.

Gomez aboard a luxury yacht with her friends.

Gomez was surrounded by her friends. She was wearing a white outfit made out of a tank top and pants, and a white and light blue sweatshirt thrown on top. She had her hair styled in braids and had on pink-tinted sunglasses.

Gomez and her friends enjoying the sun.

Earlier on in the week, Gomez was spotted getting ready for Memorial Day. She was photographed while on a grocery run in Malibu this past Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, Gomez has been busy, involved in a variety of exciting projects that range in styles and showcase her skills. A couple of weeks ago, she hosted the penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live season 47, where she appeared alongside Post Malone . This month also marks the release of the second season of her series, “ Only Murders in The Building .” Aside from her acting work, Gomez has also announced new music, which is already in the works.

“I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right,” she said on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. “It’s not the top of my priority list.”

In previous interviews, Gomez has addressed some of the difficulties she faces when making new music and the perceptions she’s been subjected too. “It‘s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told Vogue , “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

After the release of her chart topping Spanish-recorded EP “ Revelación ,” we can’t wait to see where her music goes next.

