Absolutely nobody is in a good place at the end of Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4. The first seven episodes of the season saw the Hawkins gang going up against the most terrifying Upside Down monster yet, and since there is still a two-part finale set to be released on July 1, it ended with about a million nail-biting cliffhangers. But there’s one beloved character who really has fans concerned. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Stranger Things 4, Episode 7. All throughout the Part 1 finale, viewers were on the edge of their seats worrying if Steve will die in Stranger Things 4. Now, it’s time to break down this heartbreaking theory ahead of what’s sure to be a bloody Season 4 finale.

