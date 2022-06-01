Step Inside This $35K Illinois Home That's Entirely Underground
Looking for a unique home? This one recently sold, but you're going to love taking a look at this underground home that is absolutely...www.housedigest.com
Looking for a unique home? This one recently sold, but you're going to love taking a look at this underground home that is absolutely...www.housedigest.com
I lived in a basement house just like this when I was a kid, in Missouri. It had 2bedrooms, kitchen, living room, bathroom and utility room (washer/dryer/chest freezer and canned good area). Then 3 yrs later my dad had a house built on top of the basement.
My family lived in a basement house in Illinois when I was born. It is still there, Deer Creek. It looks just like this place. Memories...
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 7