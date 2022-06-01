ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why Airlines Are Pushing For The US To Drop COVID Tests For Air Travel

By Robin Rothstein
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One travel obstacle that remains in place is the U.S. requirement to show a negative COVID-19 within a day prior to boarding an airplane in a foreign...

Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Most Countries Stopped Requiring COVID Tests for Air Travel. Why Hasn’t the US?

Even as other countries, including Israel and Canada, have lifted pre-departure COVID-19 testing for inbound airline passengers, the United States shows no sign of relaxing its own requirement. This, in spite of over 260 travel industry and business organizations calling for the end to the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
