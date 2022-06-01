Can Fish Oil Help With ADHD Symptoms?

BOSTON - A new study suggests a child's diet could have an impact on their ADHD symptoms. ADHD affects up to 10-percent of U.S. children. Symptoms include trouble focusing on tasks and difficulty following instructions which affect a child's behavior at school and at home. For some time, scientists have suspected that certain foods in a child's diet could make ADHD symptoms either better or worse. In this study, researchers at Ohio State University studied 134 children ages 6 to 12 with ADHD who were not on medication. They found that the kids who ate fewer fruits and vegetables were more likely to have more severe symptoms of inattention. That said, the study was small and larger studies are needed before families assume a change in diet is all that a child needs to treat their ADHD.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO