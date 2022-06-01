House Oversight Committee requests Daniel Snyder, Roger Goodell to testify at hearing

Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell are being called to testify to Congress.

The House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced on Wednesday that it is requesting the NFL commissioner and Washington Commanders owner to appear before the committee at a hearing on June 22 as part of its investigation into the Commanders’ hostile workplace culture.

“Since we launched our investigation in October, the Committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee, said. “The Committee has worked tirelessly to obtain critical information, including the findings of the internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn. We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months.

"The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again.”

An NFL spokesperson released a statement that they will respond in a timely manner and pointed out how the league has fully cooperated with the investigation.

