ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thanks, coach’: John Madden returns to cover of his own video game

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dllC_0fx8Iltf00

( WXIN ) – “Madden” is going back to its roots.

This year’s edition of the blockbuster football video game will feature its namesake coach on the cover.

It’s the first time John Madden—the colorful former coach and NFL commentator—has appeared on the cover of his own game in more than two decades.

Madden died in December at the age of 85 . To honor his contributions to football, “Madden NFL 23” will include three variant covers of the iconic coach, including a special “All-Madden Edition” reminiscent of the original cover featuring Madden bursting through Xs and Os.

Each cover features the phrase, “Thanks, coach.”

Madden, a Hall of Fame coach, brought his boisterous personality and signature commentary into homes during Sunday NFL broadcasts spanning across decades and multiple networks.

Expert explains sudden gas price spike in several states

Electronic Arts, publisher of the bestselling sports franchise, made the announcement on June 1, which typically marks “Madden Day,” a day commemorating the launch of “John Madden Football” on June 1, 1988.

The game debuted on home computers and has since appeared on just about every video game console imaginable, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis to various generations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfYO0_0fx8Iltf00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7hjh_0fx8Iltf00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v08eq_0fx8Iltf00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tws1_0fx8Iltf00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23

Madden appeared on the cover of every game through the release of “Madden 2000.” Starting with “Madden 2001,” EA Sports turned to a cover athlete (Titans running back Eddie George was the first one).

Other cover athletes have included greats like Marshall Faulk, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Madden made one additional return on the cover for “Madden NFL 07’s Hall of Fame Edition.”

From EA Sports:

When “Madden NFL 23” launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

EA Sports said it will reveal more ways to honor the late, great coach in “Madden NFL 23” in the coming weeks. The game is expected to launch in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Texas County man charged with rape, statutory rape

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Cabool man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree statutory rape Tuesday. A Texas county deputy had opened an investigation into allegations of sexual conduct between William Mark Jarrett and a juvenile female on April 7, 2022. The Sheriff’s department said the male admitted to the allegations during […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Drew Brees
KOLR10 News

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts. The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without […]
CELEBRITIES
KOLR10 News

Three inmates escape Barry County Jail, all subjects considered armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail. Police are searching for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
ROLLA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Game Console#American Football#Wxin#Hall Of Fame#Electronic Arts#The Super Nintendo#Xbox#Playstation#Ea Sports
KOLR10 News

Eastbound US-60 lanes to be reduced near Birch Tree

SIKESTON, Mo. – Eastbound US-60 in Shannon County will be reduced as the Missouri Department of Transportation perform shoulder repairs. The repairs will take place Thursday, June 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. located from County Road 641 to Close Street near Birch Tree, Missouri. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling […]
BIRCH TREE, MO
KOLR10 News

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora shooting leaves one injured, one arrested

AURORA, Mo.– One person has been hospitalized following a shooting at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3. At about 5:07 p.m. Aurora-Marionville Police Department said they received a report of shots being fired at the Aurora Inn Motel. On arrival, officers found a victim who had been shot in the upper leg during an […]
AURORA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City auctions Celebration City items

BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers announced last month that several pieces of SDC and Celebration City memorabilia would be auctioned off to the public to clear out a warehouse. The auction includes vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture, and costumes. Additionally, […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy