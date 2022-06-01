ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npB3w_0fx8ID5500

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee has two other locations — in Salt Lake City and Layton.

The Spanish Fork location will offer guests over 15 blends of coffee to choose from along with a full espresso bar and a drive-thru.

To pair with their delicious roasts, the shop will also feature a menu of “Grab and Go” food including breakfast items, pastries, lunch items, sandwiches and more.

Guests can enjoy an assortment of fan-favorite lattes, nitro cold brews, teas and more. Complimentary WiFi and outdoor seating are also available to enjoy. Fans old and new can also purchase merchandise such as hats, coffee mugs and accessories.

Founded in Utah in 2014 by a Green Beret, Black Rifle Coffee describes itself as “a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America.”

“The success of our physical locations is a direct result of our brand,” said BRCC CEO Evan Hafer. “People are making choices—whether it’s a coffee shop, a place to meet, or somewhere to stop for a treat—based on where their values are reflected. We are dedicated to serving premium coffee and culture at this Spanish Fork location, and every Black Rifle Coffee shop across the country.”

The company says it’s committed to hiring 10,000 veterans as a company that prides itself on being veteran-founded and operated.

“Black Rifle Coffee strives to help other service-members successfully transition from the military into entrepreneurship,” the company says. “We provide assistance to Veterans who seek to launch a business of their own, helping more companies like Black Rifle Coffee Company become a reality.”

To learn more about the new shop or to purchase locally-roasted beans from the company, click here.

