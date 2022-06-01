ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, WA

Cougar mauls 9-year-old playing hide-and-seek in Washington state

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p21xX_0fx8GAvy00

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland.

She jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

“When I got here, she was under the tree. I thought she was dead. She’s … covered in blood basically,” said Ivan Zhuk, one of her rescuers.

Coyote mauls 2-year-old on front porch in Dallas

She was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

“It just happened so quickly that there’s nothing that she could have done to prevent it,” said Staci Lehman, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The wildlife agency says Lily was released from the intensive care unit Monday and remains hospitalized in stable condition. The young male cougar that attacked her was killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Cougar, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hide And Seek#Dallas#Coyote#Accident#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Blog: Calm weather locally, first tropical storm of the season officially forms

Another awesome day is ahead for Hampton Roads with low humidity, nice temperatures and just a bit of a breeze off the ocean from time to time. Temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy dewpoints once again in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember that the dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the number, the more moisture there is. So, anytime we see dewpoints only in the upper 50s to low 60s in June, it’s something to appreciate! That means it will feel rather nice outside today and rather refreshing tonight and into Monday morning as temperatures Monday morning start out in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Drying and cooling this weekend. Alex is forming.

Yesterday was the last day of high heat and humidity for a while. We ended up hitting the mid 90s in Hampton Roads. It felt like 100 with the heat index. Today the cooling process will begin (trumpets blare as the red carpet unfurls). However, we started the day with muggy conditions because the front […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy