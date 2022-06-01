Earl W. Gammon, obituary

Earl W. Gammon, 90, died May 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born April 9, 1932 in Warren to Edwin Gammon and Mildred (Waltz) Gammon. Earl grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Earl...
BELFAST — Carolyn A. Morrison, the daughter of Mabel and Lyman Cunningham, was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Waterville, Maine, and peacefully passed on May 31, 2022, at her home in Belfast. A resident there for most of her life, Carolyn graduated from Belfast High in 1968 and worked at Stinson’s, where she met Robert Morrison Sr., the man she would wed in December of 1977.
VERO BEACH, Florida — Roy Thomas Jacobs, or as family and friends called him, Tom, passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on December 19, 2021 from complications of Alzheimers Disease. Tom was born May 5, 1950 in Rockland to Ray Arnold and Ruth Nichols Jacobs. As a young many...
A graveside committal service for Nola April Mank Metcalf, 65, who passed away February 3, 2022, after a long and courageous seventeen-year battle with ovarian cancer, will be held Friday June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Patterson Mill Road, Warren. All are invited to a memorial gathering...
BELFAST — Barbara K. Greeley, 91, died on December 22, 2021 at Tall Pines Nursing Facility in Belfast. Born in Morrill on June 11, 1930, she was the daughter of Edwin Holmes and Katherine Olive (Gurney) Greeley. Barbara went to work at the First National Bank in Belfast after...
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds March 28 - April 8. Stephen Harston to Hilary Harston. Aimee Moffitt-Mercer to Martha Conway-Cole and Patrick Hurley. William L. Endicott Jr. and Carol E. Endicott to Becky L. Davis. Linda and Thomas Whitson...
It took me a while to figure out where I lived back in the fall of 1967. I’d moved to Maine from Chicago on a whim, or rather, by acting spontaneously on a lifelong dream. I’d grown up on my dad’s stories of his boyhood summers on the shores of West Gouldsboro where he’d been sent to stay with a great aunt. He thought maybe his mother was glad to get him out of her hair, so she put him on a train bound for Bangor. It was 1918, and he was 14.
ROCKLAND — Mary Ilvonen Orne, 92, died, Thursday, June 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home following a period of declining health. Born on the Ilvonen Farm in Owls Head on July 18, 1929, she was a daughter of Uno and Helen Hill Ilvonen. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1948 and married Sidney Orne in 1951. They settled into a house he built across the street where they raised their three children.
NORTHPORT — Catherine “Cathie” Baker Adams, 62, of Northport, Maine died May 24, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Cathie was born in Peekskill, New York, on March 6, 1960 to Aurore B. Boucher Adams and David Ward Adams. She was third oldest of 8 children and spent most of her childhood in southern Maine.
We ask you to vote for Marc Ratner for Camden Selectboard member. He has worked on Board for two terms, understands the workings of the Town of Camden intimately, the eccentricities and details, and has a broad overview of what is needed, both in infrastructure and the human systems. He works, with respect and devotion, with several town committees and the particular town problems that need attention, with considerable success, He is consistant and judicious, fiscally careful, transparent, with kindness and without blame. He is environmentally sensitive and concerned about our future and how to plan for it.
ROCKLAND — For three straight days, there was exciting happenings at the Rockland Golf Club with a hole-in-one on Friday and two days of weekend men’s league action. Below are the results from the gatherings as submitted to our sports department. Friday, June 3. In play not related...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaineHealth Innovation is celebrating two years of supporting care team members throughout the health system who have developed novel solutions to unmet care needs in their communities. “The Spark: Celebrating Innovation at MaineHealth,” a virtual celebration on Wednesday, June 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., will feature a series of panel discussions examining how MaineHealth teams are developing ideas to shape the future of health care in areas such as emergency medicine, primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and the patient experience.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America. The park, with its eight miles of loop roads, six miles...
Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1.
It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
Waldo Community Action Partners announces a new initiative that is building off of last year’s Summer Food Service Program for Children – Community Cafés. Meals are an Extension of the USDA’s Summer Food Program for children 18 and under and are focused on bringing seniors and children together for fun activities, companionship, and community building.
GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It was a bit of a wild day for the seniors of Brewer High School on Friday... The class of 2022 started the day with a senior prank putting streamers all over the school and TP’ing the cafeteria. Then they took to the parking lot...
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, June 8. The meeting will be held in the Bisbee Theater at Camden-Rockport Middle School at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available here: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to...
