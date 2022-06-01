ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Earl W. Gammon, obituary

penbaypilot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl W. Gammon, 90, died May 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born April 9, 1932 in Warren to Edwin Gammon and Mildred (Waltz) Gammon. Earl grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Earl...

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
penbaypilot.com

Carolyn A. Morrison, obituary

BELFAST — Carolyn A. Morrison, the daughter of Mabel and Lyman Cunningham, was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Waterville, Maine, and peacefully passed on May 31, 2022, at her home in Belfast. A resident there for most of her life, Carolyn graduated from Belfast High in 1968 and worked at Stinson’s, where she met Robert Morrison Sr., the man she would wed in December of 1977.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Roy Thomas Jacobs, obituary

VERO BEACH, Florida — Roy Thomas Jacobs, or as family and friends called him, Tom, passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on December 19, 2021 from complications of Alzheimers Disease. Tom was born May 5, 1950 in Rockland to Ray Arnold and Ruth Nichols Jacobs. As a young many...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nola Mank Metcalf, service and obituary

A graveside committal service for Nola April Mank Metcalf, 65, who passed away February 3, 2022, after a long and courageous seventeen-year battle with ovarian cancer, will be held Friday June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Patterson Mill Road, Warren. All are invited to a memorial gathering...
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Barbara K. Greeley, service and obituary

BELFAST — Barbara K. Greeley, 91, died on December 22, 2021 at Tall Pines Nursing Facility in Belfast. Born in Morrill on June 11, 1930, she was the daughter of Edwin Holmes and Katherine Olive (Gurney) Greeley. Barbara went to work at the First National Bank in Belfast after...
BELFAST, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
Rockport, ME
Obituaries
State
California State
City
Waldoboro, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County deed transfers

BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds March 28 - April 8. Stephen Harston to Hilary Harston. Aimee Moffitt-Mercer to Martha Conway-Cole and Patrick Hurley. William L. Endicott Jr. and Carol E. Endicott to Becky L. Davis. Linda and Thomas Whitson...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Living in Two Villages

It took me a while to figure out where I lived back in the fall of 1967. I’d moved to Maine from Chicago on a whim, or rather, by acting spontaneously on a lifelong dream. I’d grown up on my dad’s stories of his boyhood summers on the shores of West Gouldsboro where he’d been sent to stay with a great aunt. He thought maybe his mother was glad to get him out of her hair, so she put him on a train bound for Bangor. It was 1918, and he was 14.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mary Ilvonen Orne, obituary

ROCKLAND — Mary Ilvonen Orne, 92, died, Thursday, June 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home following a period of declining health. Born on the Ilvonen Farm in Owls Head on July 18, 1929, she was a daughter of Uno and Helen Hill Ilvonen. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1948 and married Sidney Orne in 1951. They settled into a house he built across the street where they raised their three children.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

RGC Ladies Association June 2 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, June 2. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Berry
Person
Rachel Johnson
Person
John
penbaypilot.com

Catherine Baker Adams, obituary

NORTHPORT — Catherine “Cathie” Baker Adams, 62, of Northport, Maine died May 24, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Cathie was born in Peekskill, New York, on March 6, 1960 to Aurore B. Boucher Adams and David Ward Adams. She was third oldest of 8 children and spent most of her childhood in southern Maine.
NORTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Vote for Marc Ratner for Camden Select Board

We ask you to vote for Marc Ratner for Camden Selectboard member. He has worked on Board for two terms, understands the workings of the Town of Camden intimately, the eccentricities and details, and has a broad overview of what is needed, both in infrastructure and the human systems. He works, with respect and devotion, with several town committees and the particular town problems that need attention, with considerable success, He is consistant and judicious, fiscally careful, transparent, with kindness and without blame. He is environmentally sensitive and concerned about our future and how to plan for it.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

John Frye nails hole-in-one; RGC men’s league June 4-5 results

ROCKLAND — For three straight days, there was exciting happenings at the Rockland Golf Club with a hole-in-one on Friday and two days of weekend men’s league action. Below are the results from the gatherings as submitted to our sports department. Friday, June 3. In play not related...
ROCKLAND, ME
mdislander.com

Sarah Phelps named Miss Maine Earth USA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cemeteries#The Sussman House#Warren High School#The U S Army#Bath Iron Works#Pie#White Oak Grange#School Board#Mvhs
penbaypilot.com

MaineHealth to host virtual event: ‘The Spark’ to showcase innovators

MaineHealth Innovation is celebrating two years of supporting care team members throughout the health system who have developed novel solutions to unmet care needs in their communities. “The Spark: Celebrating Innovation at MaineHealth,” a virtual celebration on Wednesday, June 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., will feature a series of panel discussions examining how MaineHealth teams are developing ideas to shape the future of health care in areas such as emergency medicine, primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and the patient experience.
ROCKLAND, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

WCAP creates summer Community Café in Burnham, Frankfort

Waldo Community Action Partners announces a new initiative that is building off of last year’s Summer Food Service Program for Children – Community Cafés. Meals are an Extension of the USDA’s Summer Food Program for children 18 and under and are focused on bringing seniors and children together for fun activities, companionship, and community building.
BURNHAM, ME
ngxchange.org

National culture wars come to Maine school districts

GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting June 8

CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, June 8. The meeting will be held in the Bisbee Theater at Camden-Rockport Middle School at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available here: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to...
CAMDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy