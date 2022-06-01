ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Watch bystanders, police lift car off trapped motorcyclist in Myrtle Beach

By Dennis Bright, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvZED_0fx8Fjb400

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A large group of bystanders and Myrtle Beach police officers quickly responded on Saturday after a car crashed into the back of a motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard, knocking a passenger to the ground and trapping the driver under the front of the car.

Video from a traffic camera posted on the MBPD Facebook page shows the car running into the back of the motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Avenue North.

WARNING: Graphic video

A crowd of bystanders quickly gathers and rushes in to help the trapped driver. Within seconds, a group of officers arrive and join the effort to lift the car off of the man.

According to police, the man and woman on the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“As the summer season is picking up, please remember to slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe!” police said in the post. “It only takes a moment to cause a crash.”

Police said the crash should serve as a reminder for motorists to “leave extra space between you and other vehicles and please drive safely.”

Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver of the car could face.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
travelawaits.com

Charleston Just Told Carnival It Can No Longer Sail Out Of Its Port Starting In 2024, Here’s Why

South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy