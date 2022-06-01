ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Second arrest made in ATV Plaquemines police chase

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the second ATV rider involved in a police chase that resulted in the serious injury of a sheriff’s deputy.

Detectives arrested Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero as the operator of the second all-terrain vehicle in connection to the incident that injured a PPSO Deputy.

The sheriff’s office says after publicly releasing information implicating Timothy Auxilien as one of the two ATV drivers involved in the chase, Blanchard turned himself in and confessed to operating the second ATV in the incident.

Despite a witness providing information to investigators about Auxilien’s involvement in the incident, the warrants issued for Auxilien have been recalled according to a PPSO report.

Blanchard was booked with Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, and Flight from an Officer, among other charges.

NOPD searches for woman wanted in homicide investigation

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Leslea Grinstead in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on May 16, in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue. According to investigators, “Fifth District officers responded just before…
