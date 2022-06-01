ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Air travel industry representatives call on federal government to drop COVID-19 testing

By Kathy Novak
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmEj3_0fx8F5ZN00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As the summer begins, many are embarking on long-awaited vacations throughout the world.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

But according to travel industry officials, the United States' COVID-19 testing requirements are deterring potential visitors – and industry representatives are calling on the federal government to drop the mandate.

Since January of last year, the United States has required all incoming travelers from abroad to show a negative test before they can get on the plane.

Even though the face mask requirement for air travel was recently lifted, the testing requirement has remained in place, much to the frustration of the industry.

"When you look at what's being done in other countries for U.S. citizens visiting there – E.U., U.K., Thailand, Canada – none of them require this," said Roger Dow, the president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

According to Dow, a recent survey of foreign travelers showed that concerns about the uncertainty of the requirement might make them reconsider coming to the United States after all.

And according to his calculations, "we'd probably lose about $2 billion a month for the summer travel season if this keeps up," he said.

Despite a recent meeting with the Biden administration, it's still unclear when the rules may change

According to Dow, the White House said they couldn't comment on the situation "right now," he said.

"We stated the case very clearly why it's important to the economy," said Dow. "And why the travel industry is the only industry being singled out in this way."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

SM
4d ago

The pre-flight testing for air travel is illogical and expensive putting many travelers at risk to enter the US including their own US vaccinated citizens. It makes the US administration look like they have no clue what they are doing especially when you can cross a land border by other means without a Negative Covid test. Add to this that you can test positive for up to 3 months after having the virus shows there is no sense to this.

Reply
2
Related
Healthline

Most Countries Stopped Requiring COVID Tests for Air Travel. Why Hasn’t the US?

Even as other countries, including Israel and Canada, have lifted pre-departure COVID-19 testing for inbound airline passengers, the United States shows no sign of relaxing its own requirement. This, in spite of over 260 travel industry and business organizations calling for the end to the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Economy#Kcbs Radio#Dow#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy