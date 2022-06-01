Air travel industry representatives call on federal government to drop COVID-19 testing

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As the summer begins, many are embarking on long-awaited vacations throughout the world.

But according to travel industry officials, the United States' COVID-19 testing requirements are deterring potential visitors – and industry representatives are calling on the federal government to drop the mandate.

Since January of last year, the United States has required all incoming travelers from abroad to show a negative test before they can get on the plane.

Even though the face mask requirement for air travel was recently lifted, the testing requirement has remained in place, much to the frustration of the industry.

"When you look at what's being done in other countries for U.S. citizens visiting there – E.U., U.K., Thailand, Canada – none of them require this," said Roger Dow, the president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

According to Dow, a recent survey of foreign travelers showed that concerns about the uncertainty of the requirement might make them reconsider coming to the United States after all.

And according to his calculations, "we'd probably lose about $2 billion a month for the summer travel season if this keeps up," he said.

Despite a recent meeting with the Biden administration, it's still unclear when the rules may change

According to Dow, the White House said they couldn't comment on the situation "right now," he said.

"We stated the case very clearly why it's important to the economy," said Dow. "And why the travel industry is the only industry being singled out in this way."

