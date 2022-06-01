Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after approaching animal

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A 25-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park .

According to park officials, the woman, who was visiting from Ohio, approached the bison within 10 feet Monday morning while it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. The animal then gored the woman, tossing her 10 feet in the air.

She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries, the National Park Service wrote in a press release . The woman was transported in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

"The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share," the park service said. "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space."

Two other individuals were also within 25 yards of the same bison. All visitors are required to stay more than 23 miles away from large animals.

The woman was left unnamed by the agency. Her condition is not currently known.

