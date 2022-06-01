ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after approaching animal

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoydT_0fx8F4ge00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A 25-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

According to park officials, the woman, who was visiting from Ohio, approached the bison within 10 feet Monday morning while it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. The animal then gored the woman, tossing her 10 feet in the air.

She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries, the National Park Service wrote in a press release . The woman was transported in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

"The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share," the park service said. "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space."

Two other individuals were also within 25 yards of the same bison. All visitors are required to stay more than 23 miles away from large animals.

The woman was left unnamed by the agency. Her condition is not currently known.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

Related
KCRA.com

Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Idaho State
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Bear Runs Through Fairfield Neighborhood

A bear was spotted running through a residential neighborhood in Fairfield on Tuesday. Police said they were aware of a bear hanging out in the area of Hilborn and Martin roads. Animal control and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were notified, police said. "While bears in and around...
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion cub found at Pescadero High School recovering at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND – A mountain lion that was found in an empty classroom on the San Mateo County coast Wednesday morning is being held at the Oakland Zoo as it recovers, zoo officials said.The young puma, which is believed to be 6-8 months old, wandered into a classroom at Pescadero High School in the small town of Pescadero shortly before classes were scheduled to begin. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a quick-thinking custodian shut the door on the cat, keeping it contained.After several hours, California Fish and Wildlife personnel were able to safely remove the cub from the...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Yellowstone National Park#San Francisco#Accident#Kcbs Radio#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Rolex Robbery Rattles Residents Thursday

A local couple was surprised by a group of armed robbers in downtown Walnut Creek Thursday, surrendering a Rolex watch, wallet and other items when the thieves confronted them on Locust Street at approximately 3:37 p.m. The three suspects, described only as three black males, were observed leaving the area...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pescadero classroom cougar will not return to wild

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that […]
CBS San Francisco

Tourists plea for return of Chihuahua stolen in San Francisco smash-and-grab

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple visiting San Francisco are pleading with the public and police for help recovering their stolen Chihuahua named Rylee who was taken in a smash-and-grab robbery.What began as a 21st birthday celebration for Amanda Chapman ended in absolute heartbreak. The married couple from Arkansas went on an afternoon tour of Alcatraz on Tuesday, May 24. They left their 8-month-old Chihuahua Rylee unattended in their minivan.They paid $40 to park in a public lot across Pier 33. When they returned about 2 hours later, they found their passenger window smashed, their belongings stolen, and Rylee...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pain at the pump: Gas costs nearly $10 a gallon at this California station

MENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles was...
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy