Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore

You know it’s summer in the city when the snowball stands open! Whether it’s your neighborhood corner store or an ice cream shop downtown, this heat calls for cool treats.

Here are 10 of the best snowball stands in Baltimore to help keep you cool as the days continue to warm-up:

Sugar Shack Snowball Stand

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sugar Shack (@sugarshacksnowballstand)

One Sweet Moments

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMdVRmpT–/

Quality Snowballs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QualitySnowballs (@qualitysnowballs)

Ice Queens

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Locust Point Snoball Shop (@_icequeens)

Icy Delights

Charm City Snoballs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charm City SnoBalls (@charmcitysnoballs)

Sensational Snowballs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @sensational_snowballs_

Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join our mobile club!