ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting

By The Texas Tribune
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called on the Texas Legislature to form special committees to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde school shooting. In a letter to House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Senate's presiding officer, Abbott told his fellow...

austonia.com

Comments / 1

Related
Austonia

Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise age to purchase gun, require universal background checks

By Kate McGeeThe Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special legislative session to consider a variety of gun restrictions and safety measures in the wake of a mass school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead this week.In a letter released Saturday morning, all 13 Senate Democrats demanded lawmakers pass legislation that raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 years old. The Uvalde gunman was 18 and had purchased two AR-style rifles which he used in the attack.The caucus is also calling for universal...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Uvalde press conference: “This is on you”

By Patrick SvitekBeto O'Rourke caused a dramatic scene on Wednesday when he angrily confronted Gov. Greg Abbott at his news conference about the Uvalde school shooting, yelling, "This is on you."After Abbott was done giving his initial remarks, O'Rourke approached the stage and told Abbott he was "doing nothing" to combat gun violence. He said the Uvalde massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, was "totally predictable."Some of the Republican officials onstage with Abbott quickly denounced O'Rourke, telling him to go away. Another man onstage used expletives to criticize O'Rourke for interrupting the event. O'Rourke was eventually escorted away amid the unruly scene.“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told O'Rourke at one point..@BetoORourke just showed up and shook things up. @statesman pic.twitter.com/Z1FtBwUEdJ— Luz Moreno-Lozano 🦇 (@LuzMorenoLozano) May 25, 2022
UVALDE, TX
Austonia

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton easily defeats George P. Bush in GOP primary runoff

Embattled incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton beat out Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday in the Republican primary runoff as Texas GOP voters picked a beleaguered candidate with legal and personal scandals over the last remaining Bush to serve in public office. Decision Desk called the race early for Paxton, about 40 minutes after polls closed.Paxton has faced a securities fraud indictment for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery. He also reportedly had an extramarital affair. Paxton denies all wrongdoing.Bush, who...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Austonia

Election Day: What you need to know for the primary runoffs today

Come later tonight, Texans will officially know who will be on the ballot for the November general election. In Texas, candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to be elected. In the March primaries where the top candidate only received a plurality of votes, a runoff is being held. Voters will decide on the candidates to represent their party in the November general election. Just like the March primaries, voters will choose which party they'd like to vote in. Then based on location, each ballot will show which races are in a runoff.Here's everything you need to know...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austonia

PHOTOS: Community mourns Uvalde shooting victims in vigil at Texas Capitol

As the Uvalde community gathered for a vigil on Wednesday evening, Austinites had their own gathering to remember and mourn the 21 lives lost in the Texas school shooting. Nineteen elementary-aged kids and two faculty members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small town an hour and a half drive west of San Antonio, were killed by an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday. It is the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since Sandy Hook.Austinites brought flowers, stuffed animals and signs to the steps of the Texas Capitol at 6 p.m. to give their respects to those who lost killed in the deadly shooting.Photos of the victims stood on frames in front of the gates before they were moved to the Capitol steps. Around 200 people showed up. Some held signs like this one that named all the victims. Tears and hugs were shared among attendees as the steps filled with flowers.Community members Dylan, Vianna, Chase Moore and Erika Martinez spoke at the vigil calling for action so a deadly shooting doesn't happen again. They read Facebook posts from the parents who lost a child in this shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Austonia

19 elementary school kids, 2 adults killed in Uvalde shooting

Nineteen kids and two adults are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas—a small town an hour and a half west of San Antonio—on Tuesday afternoon.Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspect, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is believed to have been killed by the police. The Uvalde Police Department said the shooting began at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday. “What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “He shot and killed—horrifically, incomprehensibly.”Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.Cecilia & I...
UVALDE, TX
Austonia

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey calls for action following shooting

Local celebrity Matthew McConaughey issued a statement calling for action as he and the rest of the nation mourn the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde school shooting. Nineteen kids between the ages of 6 and 10 years old and two adults were killed Wednesday at Robbs Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde, an hour and a half drive west of San Antonio. McConaughey was born in Uvalde in 1969, where he lived in his young years. His mother was a school teacher and his father worked in the Texas oil industry. He tweeted his response to the deadly shooting, saying, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."Uvalde, Texas, USA. pic.twitter.com/0iULRGtREm— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 25, 2022
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
Austonia

Help for Uvalde: What you can do for the families affected by the elementary school shooting

Communities are rallying together after an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Funds from organizations all around the state–including from Austin’s own Los Verdes–are being raised to support families affected by the tragedy. Here's how you can help.Donate bloodIf you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood. Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting.Our donor room has availability the rest of the week. Please schedule online: https://t.co/0F2lKDqYzO— University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022 Austin-area residents can donate blood...
UVALDE, TX
Austonia

Election guide: Early voting begins for the Texas primary runoff

May's second election is here, in which voters will decide on the candidates to represent their party in the November general election after the winner in some March primary races was unclear.Just like the March primaries, voters will choose which party they choose to vote in. Then based on location, each ballot will show which races are in a runoff.In Texas, candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to be elected. In the races where the top candidate only received a plurality of votes, a runoff is being held.Here's everything you need to know before heading to the...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Celebrity map: Meet the 'Most Wikipedia'ed' residents in Texas

Texas has been home to some of the country’s biggest celebrities of all time—think Amarillo resident Georgia O'Keeffe, Lubbock’s Buddy Holly and Corpus Christi’s famous singer Selena. The Pudding’s People Map of the U.S., which shows each city’s “most Wikipedia’ed” resident, placed celebrities from all walks...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Which electric pickup will win the hearts of Texans? A look at the Silverado, F-150 and Cybertruck

General Motors stepped onto Tesla's turf this week by bringing the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV to Austin for a showing. It's driving up competition in an increasingly hot market for electric pickups, which include the Cybertruck and Ford's F-150 Lightning.“Especially here in Austin, there's a really, really high interest in electric vehicles and keeping that zero-emissions goal in mind,” said Rachel Reid, a spokesperson for General Motors. "And then just like anywhere in Texas, trucks are something that people use in their daily lives for things from carrying different furniture or anything from a job site or even just having...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Politics State#Violent Crime#The Texas Legislature#House#Senate#Republicans#Robb Elementary School#Democrats
Austonia

Filter me not: Austinites respond to filter ban in Texas

Some of your favorite Instagram filters can’t be used in Texas anymore and Austinites are sounding off on social media. Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, announced on Wednesday that certain filters would no longer be available in Texas.The change is a result of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Meta, alleging the company uses facial recognition technology that violates laws in Texas. A release from Meta says it stopped using facial recognition tech in November 2021 and denies Paxton’s allegations.Some Austinites bemoaned the shift, saying some of their favorite filters were now unavailable.This was my FAVORITE filter on...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy