Gov. Greg Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting

Local celebrity Matthew McConaughey issued a statement calling for action as he and the rest of the nation mourn the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde school shooting. Nineteen kids between the ages of 6 and 10 years old and two adults were killed Wednesday at Robbs Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde, an hour and a half drive west of San Antonio. McConaughey was born in Uvalde in 1969, where he lived in his young years. His mother was a school teacher and his father worked in the Texas oil industry. He tweeted his response to the deadly shooting, saying, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."Uvalde, Texas, USA. pic.twitter.com/0iULRGtREm— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 25, 2022

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO