Lubbock, TX

Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway

By Emma McSpadden
fox34.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th on Broadway celebration will feature a live performance from musician Vanilla Ice during the evening concert. The concert and all 4th on Broadway events are free to the public. The Texas...

www.fox34.com

Related
fox34.com

Hot and dry... mostly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front today will result in little cooling. The direction of the breeze following the front will help keep high temperatures from reaching triple-digits in the Lubbock area for the next several days. A breeze of 10 to 20 mph from the north behind...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock native soars as stunt pilot in Top Gun: Maverick

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lieutenant Commander Heflin was commissioned for the Navy more than a decade ago. Now those skills are highlighted in one of the most popular movie franchises in history: Top Gun: Maverick. As a Lubbock High graduate, her road to the sky started right here in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

ERCOT says power demand to reach record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record on June 7. The power demand is expected to surpass levels reached in the unusually hot month of August 2019. Lubbock recorded a high of 109 degrees on August 26, 2019, breaking the all time record of 107 degrees.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting near 25th & S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock. Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street, near 25th & Avenue S. The call came in just before 8 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The Plaza Senior Living community briefly evacuated due to smoke, flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plaza, a Senior Living community at 4910 Emory, was briefly evacuated on Sunday night due to smoke and water on the floor. Fire crews responded just after 10 p.m. Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue said a mechanical problem with their ice machine compressor caused smoke and set off the facilities sprinkler system. No rooms in the building were affected.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hot and dry Monday, slim rain chances the rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very weak “cold” front moving through the South Plains will leave us about five degrees cooler Monday afternoon, but still a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s to lower 100s. A mild night overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s....
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

18-year-old accidentally shoots friend with shotgun in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in the 14600 block of CR 2110, which is near 146th and Indiana. The caller, 18-year-old Austin Duhon said he and 18-year-old Christopher Stringer were watching television when he was showing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lifeguards still needed for city pools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the weather gets warmer, more people are headed to pools but those pools are short staffed. The City of Lubbock doesn’t have enough lifeguards to comfortably make it through the summer. Recreational services manager, Matthew Baird, says if they can’t maintain the number it needs, the city will have to close a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A return of summer heat for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly dry and hot conditions return to the South Plains just in time for the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A muggy start to the day with plenty of moisture still hanging around. Temperatures this morning in the 60s but quickly warming up this afternoon with highs today across the South Plains in the upper 80s to lower 90s, close to “normal” for this time of year. For the most part, today will be dry and breezy with winds from the southwest 10-15 mph. This afternoon, some showers/storms will try to develop over and to the east of Lubbock, moving quickly off of the Caprock. If storms can develop they will be isolated in nature and could produce marginally large hail and wind gusts. Model guidance continues to keep most of that activity out of the viewing area, so there is a chance no one will see any rain or storms.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Notre Dame eliminates Texas Tech 2-1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled to the last pitch, getting the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, but they couldn’t plate the tying run, falling 2-1 to Notre Dame, ending their season in the Statesboro Regional. Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raiders down regional host Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon. Andrew Morris was on the bump for Tech, cruising through the first two innings. In the third inning; however, the pitcher’s nightmare, a slow tapper shading towards the third base line for Morris, bare hands and throw wide right to first, that allows the Eagles to plate a run from Eagles Austin Thompson.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lady Raider basketball and head coach Krista Gerlich are bringing back one of their own, as Texas Tech Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson is returning to her alma matter as an assistant coach. After graduating from Texas Tech in 2003, Pierson spent the last 20...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sentence issued for man convicted of manslaughter in street racing death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man convicted in the 2020 death of 69-year-old Howard Wright has been sentenced to four years in prison. A Lubbock jury found Xavier Montalvo guilty of manslaughter, with a deadly weapon enhancement. According to Court records, Montalvo was driving 94 miles per hour when he struck Wright’s car at 75th Street and Slide Road, on February 24, 2020.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech fights off UNCG in Elimination Game

STATESBORO, GA (KCBD) - Texas Tech evades elimination Saturday after beating University of North Carolina Greensboro 2-0. After a wild pitch in the top half of the 8th inning, both Dillon Carter and Jace Jung score. Another great pitching performance from Brandon Birdsell as Tech awaits the loser of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raiders fall to Notre Dame in NCAA Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th allowed the winning run to score as Notre Dame edged Texas Tech 3-2 in the NCAA Regional in Statesboro, Georgia. The game started at 1pm, but went into a weather delay at 1:31 due to lightning and rain.
LUBBOCK, TX

