Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Skincare Brand

By Tatjana Freund
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo add to her list of booming businesses, Kim Kardashian is entering the skincare game with her newest brand SKNN BY KIM. While sister Kylie Jenner has included skincare in Kylie Cosmetics for a while now, Kardashian has not entered the game yet, sticking with her now-paused KKW Beauty line and...

