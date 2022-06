This isn’t an easy thing to admit, but I feel bad for Amber Heard. I’m not saying she came across as particularly likable over the course of the trial. Or particularly believable. Or, after that pooping-in-the-bed allegation, that I’d ever want to host her as an overnight guest. But I do feel a smidge of sympathy. After all, she is arguably the most hated woman in America right now. Inarguably the most humiliated.

