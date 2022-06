Big crypto companies like Coinbase, Gemini, Bitso and more are battening down the hatches. Will they emerge from it leaner and stronger?. If you don't think we're in Crypto Winter yet, consider these headlines from the week: Gemini laid off 10% of its staff; Coinbase instituted a hiring freeze and rescinded accepted job offers; Mexico's largest crypto exchange Bitso laid off 10% of its staff; and Argentina-based crypto exchange Buenbit laid off 45% of its staff.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO