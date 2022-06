"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg flatly said Tuesday she wanted every AR-15 in the United States banned and confidently predicted it would be the law of the land. During a heated discussion on gun control in the wake of last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Goldberg said she wanted people in the National Rifle Association to go to the funerals of those children and called for the confiscation of the popular AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles, which are frequently at the center of so-called "assault weapon" ban discussions.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO