Scottie Rose Growney knew the goal from the moment she chose to commit to play lacrosse at North Carolina. “I think when I chose to come to Carolina that winning (a national championship) was a big, big option,” said the Conestoga graduate and fifth-year senior attacker. “It was always going to be in the cards with this program, so I knew coming here it would always mean working toward that goal.”

CONESTOGA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO