4 years since Wendy Khan disappearance

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been four years since Wendy Khan was last seen, and her family is still seeking...

www.keyc.com

CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

An argument turns violent leaving one man injured

MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Minneapolis Drives Self To Brooklyn Park Before Calling 911

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911. Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help Sought Finding Man Who Went For Walk In Robbinsdale And Didn’t Return Home

Originally published June 3, 2022 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Robbinsdale Police Department says that 39-year-old Tysior Civ was last seen Tuesday evening before he went for a walk near his home in the suburb north of Minneapolis. His family has not heard from him since. Investigators say he left without his wallet or cell phone. They added that there is concern for Civ’s welfare as he takes medication for health issues and could become confused without it. (credit: Robbinsdale Police) Civ was last seen wearing a blue or light gray shirt and blue shorts. He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing roughly 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees Civ or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two found dead in Medford

Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
HILLTOP, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
KEYC

Mankato man accused of throwing knife during argument

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reported Wednesday that 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Tips for parents from law enforcement after Rochester attempted abduction

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. Local law enforcement is advising parents to have these conversations with their kids. "They need to have those conversations and then practice it with the kids so it isn't something...
newrichlandstar.com

NR home lost to fire on Sunday

The home of local New Richland residents Shane and Olivia Service and their four boys is pictured above smoking after an adjacent trailer caught fire from a stove. More than 90 percent of the property and home were lost. The home of the Service family is pictured smoking after an...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 Hurt After Minivan Collides With Bus In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured when a minivan and a city bus collided Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near North 33rd and Fremont avenues. It’s not clear how many passengers were on the bus, but three people were inside the minivan, one of whom was hurt. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

One Bright Star hosts children’s grief workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Grief and loss can be a difficult experience for anyone, but especially children. That is why One Bright Star hosts annual workshops to help children talk about their grief and process losing loved ones. One of those workshops was hosted Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Southern...
MANKATO, MN

