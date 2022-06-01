ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Boston College hires Blake James as athletic director

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Boston College has hired former Miami athletic director Blake James to succeed Patrick Kraft as the Eagles AD.

James held the job in Miami from 2013-21, overseeing 18 varsity sports. During his tenure, the Hurricanes built new indoor facilities for football , baseball and golf, and improved the ones for men's and women’s basketball .

James has also served on the NCAA Board of Directors, Board of Governors and Football Oversight Committee and he was chair of the NCAA Division I Council.

“Blake brings extensive experience, understands the issues facing intercollegiate athletics today, and is committed to BC’s mission,” said Boston College’s president, the Rev. William P. Leahy.

Kraft left BC to take the AD job at Penn State.

