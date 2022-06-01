ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Really Could Have Been On This Team

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics over the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The two stars could have actually ended up on the Brooklyn Nets when they were drafted if it were not for the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett trade in 2013.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the best young stars in the entire NBA, and they are also one of the best duos in the league.

They have now led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, and Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors will be on Thursday night in California.

The Celtics got lucky to even have Tatum and Brown on the roster, because if it were not for a blockbuster trade in 2013, they would not have either of their two best players.

During the 2013 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets and Celtics agreed on a deal that sent Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets in exchange for players and a lot of draft picks.

Those picks allowed for the Celtics to draft Brown (2016) and Tatum (2017).

Without that trade, they likely would not be in the position that are in right now.

BOSTON, MA
