Central Florida baseball season comes to an end with loss in NJCAA World Series

By Staff report
 5 days ago
The College of Central Florida baseball team was eliminated from the NJCAA Division I World Series with a 10-7 loss to Cowley County Community College on Tuesday at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Co.

The fourth-seeded Patriots (47-17) held a 4-0 lead midway through the third inning but weren’t able to hold on against the Tigers (53-10), who are seeded seventh.

The 47 victories marks the most in school history. The team also set records for home runs (96) and hits (701) this season.

"Getting to Grand junction is difficult. Winning in Grand junction is difficult. The teams that are left in this tournament can really, really play," head coach Marty Smith said. "The Pats left it all on the field. It just wasn't enough. A great year. We had a blast."

Historic season:Central Florida Patriots to make first JUCO World Series appearance in 24 years

CF was led by Edrick Felix (2-for-5, HR), John Marant (2-for-4, HR) and Kevin Kilpatrick (1-for-5, 2 RBI, HR). Bryce Madron (2-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs, 2 BBs, HR, 3B) paced Cowley.

The Patriots homered 10 times but finished 1-2 in the World Series.

