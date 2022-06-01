ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons Buzzing About Rookie QB: 'Ridder's a Winner'

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 5 days ago

The third-round pick could be the Falcons' next franchise quarterback.

There are a number of reasons why the Atlanta Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 pick in April's NFL Draft.

But the biggest reason? Ridder's a winner.

"Winning is contagious and Desmond Ridder's a winner," Falcons assistant director of college scouting Dwaune Jones said in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com . "It permeates the whole building because he's a guy who's going to have command of the entire locker room. He's going to demand respect as well. A guy like that, he's going to do his absolutely best to hit his ceiling."

Ridder proved himself as the starting quarterback at Cincinnati, throwing for 10,239 yards and 87 TDs while also rushing for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also proved himself to be one of the greatest winners in NCAA history, going 44-6 during his time as the Bearcats' starter.

If the Falcons need to add anything to their team, it's winning. The team has failed to have a week over .500 since 2017, the year the team made it to the Super Bowl.

By choosing Ridder , the Falcons are setting an example for what they want to see in the cultural reset of the franchise. With Ridder as the face and voice of the locker room, the plan is to set a winning tone.

It may not happen right away as the team looks to give veteran Marcus Mariota a shot to start under center first, but in due time, the Falcons will hopefully become Ridder's winners.

NFL
Falcon Report

