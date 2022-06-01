ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man found shot in crashed car near I-17, Thunderbird Road in Phoenix

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Phoenix police were investigating the death of a man who was shot and found in a crashed car near northbound Interstate17 and Thunderbird Road.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said that around 4 a.m. Wednesday police received calls about a vehicle in a ditch. Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and officers responded to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds in a car.

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere on northbound I-17, although it is unclear what happened. Cole said the vehicle had multiple bullet strikes.

The man, later identified as Jayden Carnow-Garcia, 18, died from his gunshot wounds, according to police.

Cole said the exit ramp on northbound I-17 at Thunderbird Road would be closed for a couple of hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no suspects in custody.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identify man found shot in crashed car near I-17, Thunderbird Road in Phoenix

