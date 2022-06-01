Trio arrested in Victorville on suspicion of burglarizing properties, possessing weapons

Three men, two from the High Desert and one from Arizona, were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing multiple properties, possessing weapons and stolen property, authorities said.

Those arrested included Tyshawn Thomas, 18, of Arizona; 25-year-old Demetrius Heggins of Apple Valley; and George Brazile, 27, of Victorville

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on May 26, deputies from the Gang Enforcement Team arrested the trio and recovered stolen property in connection to multiple burglaries which occurred in Victorville.

While checking the area of El Evado Road and Hook Boulevard, deputies located a suspect’s vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, Heggins, and passenger, Thomas.

Thomas matched the suspect's description from a previously suspected burglary. Stolen property from that burglary was recovered in the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 13700 block of Salado Way in Victorville, where they located a third suspect, Brazile.

At the location, deputies recovered a total of six firearms, stolen purses, jewelry, shoes, coins and foreign currency, according to the sheriff’s report.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Thomas was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and receiving known stolen property. His bail is set at $125,000 and there is no scheduled court date, sheriff’s booking records show.

Authorities said Heggins was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor, burglary, grand theft of a firearm and receiving known stolen property.

Heggins’ bail is set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Brazile was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor and a new felony offense while on bail, the sheriff’s report said.

Brazile’s bail is set at $75,000. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.