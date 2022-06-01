ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Trio arrested in Victorville on suspicion of burglarizing properties, possessing weapons

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieKt5_0fx8B8MO00

Three men, two from the High Desert and one from Arizona, were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing multiple properties, possessing weapons and stolen property, authorities said.

Those arrested included Tyshawn Thomas, 18, of Arizona; 25-year-old Demetrius Heggins of Apple Valley; and George Brazile, 27, of Victorville

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on May 26, deputies from the Gang Enforcement Team arrested the trio and recovered stolen property in connection to multiple burglaries which occurred in Victorville.

While checking the area of El Evado Road and Hook Boulevard, deputies located a suspect’s vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, Heggins, and passenger, Thomas.

Thomas matched the suspect's description from a previously suspected burglary. Stolen property from that burglary was recovered in the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 13700 block of Salado Way in Victorville, where they located a third suspect, Brazile.

At the location, deputies recovered a total of six firearms, stolen purses, jewelry, shoes, coins and foreign currency, according to the sheriff’s report.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Thomas was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and receiving known stolen property. His bail is set at $125,000 and there is no scheduled court date, sheriff’s booking records show.

Authorities said Heggins was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor, burglary, grand theft of a firearm and receiving known stolen property.

Heggins’ bail is set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Brazile was booked on suspicion of carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor and a new felony offense while on bail, the sheriff’s report said.

Brazile’s bail is set at $75,000. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Comments / 5

Related
crimevoice.com

Search Warrant Nabs an Occupied-Residence Drive-By Shooter

EASTVALE – An active, ongoing investigation into a May 22nd, 6:08 PM drive-by shooting continued until June 1, 2022, where Deputies had given immediate response to the 6500 block of Red Oak Drive in the City of Eastvale. Reports gave descriptions of an individual inside a moving vehicle, who’d fired multiple rounds at an occupied residence – then fled.
EASTVALE, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in Covina liquor store shooting

COVINA, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally wounding a man inside a liquor store in Covina, authorities said Sunday. A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday by Covina police officers. He was later identified as Luis Gonzalez, of West Covina, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Valley#The Gang Enforcement Team
NBC Los Angeles

Orange Police Arrest Suspected Drunken Drivers in 2 Separate Crashes

Police in Orange arrested two suspected drunken drivers who avoided major injuries in two separate crashes, authorities said Saturday. A 55-year-old motorist from Villa Park sideswiped another vehicle at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, causing his eastbound blue Ford F-250 to shed the front passenger side tire, veer off the road and crash into a house, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, CA
KTLA

Women stabbed, man arrested in Canoga Park

Several people were stabbed at a large gathering in Canoga Park late Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. at a home on the 6900 block of Alabama Avenue. A man armed with a knife stabbed multiple people during a large gathering, police said. Two women were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Washington man wanted on murder charges arrested in Pomona

A man arrested in Pomona late Friday night in connection to human trafficking and exploitation of a prostitute has been identified as an escaped murder suspect from Tacoma, Washington. The man was arrested just before midnight while officers from the Pomona Police Department Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team were conducting surveillance in the area of […]
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella shooting victim identified

The victim, in the shooting case that happened on Thursday, June 2, has been identified. Jose A. Molina, a 32-year-old resident of Coachella was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On June 2, 2022, at 12:17 a.m., deputies from The post Coachella shooting victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
vvng.com

Man airlifted after being ejected during a crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man ejected during a single vehicle traffic accident was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 12:15 am, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, along the 13000 block of Eucalyptus Street where the roadway ends and drops down into a ravine.
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Shooting at Eastvale Home Arrested

A 47-year-old man suspected of shooting at an Eastvale residence during a family conflict, causing property damage but no injuries, was being held Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail. Juan Huerta of South Gate was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Wednesday on suspicion of shooting...
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Timothy Warwick Killed in Bicycle Crash on Foothill Boulevard [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

Traffic Accident near Baker Avenue Left Upland Man Dead. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 10:23 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard near Baker Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said a 44-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man and a 27-year-old Fontana man struck the bicyclist while traveling eastbound...
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
878
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy