St. Johns County School Board approves school attendance zone changes

The school board Tuesday approved updates to St. Johns County School District attendance zones, and as a result, some students will face changes in the 2022-23 school year.

Students who will be affected should have already been notified by their new school, according to the district.

The changes are as follows, according to an email from the district:

Option 1: Moves Oakridge Landing and Durbin Creek Estates from Freedom Crossing Academy to Patriot Oaks Academy

Option 2: Moves a portion of RiverTown (Arbors, Enclaves, Groves, Orchards, High Pointe, Manor, Preserve) from Freedom Crossing Academy to Cunningham Creek Elementary School/Switzerland Point Middle School

Option 3: Moves Middlebourne from Freedom Crossing Academy to Patriot Oaks Academy

Option 5: Moves a portion of Julington Creek Plantation and Fruit Cove Road from Hickory Creek Elementary School to Julington Creek Elementary School

Option 7: Moves Sandy Creek from Palencia Elementary/Pacetti Bay Middle School to Liberty Pines Academy

Option 8: Moves Cordova Palms from Palencia Elementary School/Pacetti Bay Middle School/Nease High School to Crookshank Elementary School/Sebastian Middle School/St. Augustine High School

Option 9: Moves a portion of Twin Creek DRI (Beachwalk) from Ocean Palms Elementary School/Landrum Middle School to Liberty Pines Academy

For information, including an Attendance Zone Locator, visit stjohns.k12.fl.us/zoning.