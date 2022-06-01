16 Cars Damaged After Suspect Breaks Out Windows with Fire Extinguisher at Parking Garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Clairton man is dead after police said he was hit while trying to walk across the Parkway.State police said 24-year-old Zaonte Davis broke down on I-376 eastbound. He called a friend, who police said pulled over on I-376 westbound. While Davis was trying to cross all the lanes to get to his friend shortly after 2 a.m., police said he was hit by a vehicle. Police believe he was struck again while lying on the road. No one stopped to help, police said. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene."Our priority now is to figure out what car or cars were involved in the crash," said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi. Police said they're looking at surveillance video from the Squirrel Hill Tunnels for vehicles that came through during the timeframe of the crash. Police didn't provide any description of the two vehicles believed to be involved. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call state police's Pittsburgh station at 412-299-9107.

18 HOURS AGO