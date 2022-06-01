ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas Activities Association releases baseball, soccer and softball all-star rosters

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT0qi_0fx8B1BJ00

The Arkansas Activities Association announced its all-star rosters for baseball, soccer and softball Wednesday.

This is the first time that the event will be held since 2019 due to COVID-19 precaution, with the complete package of games and festivities taking place June 20-25 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The baseball and softball doubleheader is scheduled for Friday, June 24 at 4 p.m. and the girls and boys soccer games will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on that same day, respectively.

Here is the list of local players represented for each sport. Rosters are composed of seniors who were chosen by the coaches from nominations submitted by each conference.

Final Area Baseball Rankings:Here are the Fort Smith area high school baseball final rankings

Final Arkansas Area Softball Rankings:Here are the final Fort Smith area Arkansas softball rankings

Final area Soccer Rankings:Here are the final Fort Smith boys and girls soccer rankings for the 2022 season

Baseball

West: Caleb Soller (County Line), Duke Walker (Paris), Eli Gilreath (Van Buren)

West coaches: Luke Weatherford (Van Buren, assistant)

Boys Soccer

East: Jose Perez Rivera (Northside), Jonathan Resendiz (Northside)

West: Cody Qualls (Clarksville), Vicente Martinez (Danville), Isaac Ochoa (Van Buren), Pedro Rodriguez (Van Buren)

West coaches: Bryan Qualls (Clarksville, assistant)

Girls Soccer

East: Brianna Lopez (Northside)

West: Abby Holycross (Southside), Haven Bracken (Southside)

Softball

West: Makenzie Martin (Alma), Joleigh Tate (Booneville), Brooke Turner (Booneville), Macey Cutsinger (Greenwood), Kylie Robinson (Magazine), Kierra Thomas (Mansfield)

West manager: Lexi Franklin (Booneville)

West coaches: Ronnie Denton (Booneville, head coach), Andy Williams (Van Buren, assistant)

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

EPC, Hazen win 7 on 7 football tournament at Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a couple of months away until Football Friday Night, but here’s something to whet your appetite a bit. There was 7-on-7 action in Hoxie Saturday afternoon. Over 20 teams were represented in the tournament, with many from different conferences in Region 8 competing in the event.
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State men’s basketball lands D2 transfer Omar El-Sheikh

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Omar El-Sheikh will be the newest Red Wolf in 2022. The transfer from Division II school Assumption tweeted he will be joining Arkansas State Saturday afternoon. The incoming senior from Egypt started 24 games in his only season for the Greyhounds in 2021-2022, averaging a double-double...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
City
Danville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
Conway, AR
Sports
City
Clarksville, AR
City
Paris, AR
City
Booneville, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Hogs' Dave Van Horn: 'I Don't Know What to Say'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Oklahoma State pitchers hit just about every Arkansas player in the lineup except the one they wish now they had. Jalen Battles' eighth-inning bomb over the left-field wall that may still be in orbit was the pivotal key to a whopping 20-12 win by the Razorbacks to advance to Sunday with a chance to win the Stillwater Regional.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wet and stormy to start the week

TONIGHT: Parts of Western Arkansas saw a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Overnight those thunderstorms will continue to diminish and we will be left with a few leftover clouds. Late tonight and closer to Monday morning there will be another cluster of storms that will move into Northwest Arkansas. These storms will impact Northern Arkansas Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
ARKANSAS STATE
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Cabot, AR

Cabot is a small city 20 miles northeast of Little Rock in Lonoke County, Arkansas. With a population of just over 26,376 people, it is one of the smaller cities in the state. Like many small cities in Arkansas, the modest community of Cabot owes its history and existence to the railroad industry.
CABOT, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated storm chances on the way

TONIGHT: A few isolated storms will be possible this evening as a complex moves to the south and the east. Most of the storms are losing energy, but isolated storm chances remain possible through the evening hours. MONDAY: Isolated storm chances continue on Monday mainly for the northern half of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Final Area Baseball#Arkansas Area Softball
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: They’re Biting on Day 2 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton has been splendid, and the fishing has been pretty good as well. Though nobody has definitely put together a huge bag, a decent number of pros have solid limits with a kicker, which should make competition for the Top 10 pretty stiff.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
kolomkobir.com

Rollins caught fire in the hikers tracks

Jim Rollins, 94, one of Arkansas’ most influential naturalists, died May 22 in Brim Springs, Tenn. Rollins wasn’t well known in hunting and fishing circles, but he was a giant in the hiking community. He wrote and published “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Ouachita National Recreation Trail,” the first comprehensive guide to one of our state’s most valuable resources.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

North Central Arkansas prepares for primary runoff election

Following the recent election day in Arkansas, a few primary races are still needing to be decided. A runoff election for various party nominations and other positions is scheduled for June 21. For the runoff, early voting will begin June 14 and continues through June 20. In Baxter County, early...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Kait 8

Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking. According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up four small earthquakes on Monday, June 6. Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden, and one near Williford in Sharp...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Glass Investments pays $6.7M for Walgreens in Rogers

A 2.03-acre commercial development in Rogers sold recently for $6.7 million. Glass Investments LLC, registered to Dayna Martz, bought the 14,729-square-foot building at 4206 W. New Hope Road. RBS Investments LLC, led by Bob Schilli, was the seller. Waco Title Co. of Springdale was the title agent. California-based Deerfield Partners...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person drowned Sunday afternoon in Greers Ferry Lake. According to the Heber Springs Fire Department, on June 5, crews responded to the Dam Site Marina for a subsurface rescue. Members of the department’s dive team, as well as Survival Flight EMS and Cleburne County...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Woman reported missing located in Arkansas

Tiffany Leisure (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A woman missing from the Gainesville area has reportedly been found safe. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook just before midnight on Saturday 28-year-old Tiffany Elizabeth Leisure was located in Arkansas. Leisure had reportedly taken...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy