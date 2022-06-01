ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Press

Ex-Muncie man draws 3-year sentence in shaken baby case

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — More than six years after his infant son suffered brain injuries while in his care , a former Muncie man was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bradley Michael Bell, now 28, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony that carried up to 16 years in prison.

The three-year sentence imposed by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees on Wednesday was specified in a plea agreement.

Bell's defense attorney, Sam Beasley, failed in a bid to persuade Vorhees to allow his client to serve half of his sentence on home detention.

"He is a different person now than the person who committed this offense," Beasley said.

More: Muncie man critically injured when police chase ends in crash

Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll maintained Bell's sentence should be served in prison, saying the baby had suffered "lifelong injuries" due to Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Physicians at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis said the baby had "multiple areas of brain bleeding at different stages of healing,"

Before his arrest in December 2015, Bell told Muncie police he had likely caused his son's injuries when he dropped him into a crib after becoming "frustrated."

Also at that time, Bell also said he might have caused bruising on the two-month-old baby's chest "by picking him up too quickly or putting him down too quickly in a car seat," according to an affidavit.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

At Wednesday's hearing, Bell — now of Middletown, Ohio — said he "didn't know anything" at the time his son was injured.

"I didn't take him to the hospital and I should have," he said.

Bell was set to stand trial on the neglect charge in April 2018, but didn't show up.

In June 2017, Ohio authorities said, Bell set fire to his second-story apartment in Middletown after an argument with his girlfriend. Damage to the building was estimated at $100,000.

Bell later pleaded guilty to an arson charge in a Butler County (Ohio) court.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie man draws 3-year sentence in shaken baby case

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Bell#Police#Indianapolis#Delaware Circuit Court#Shaken Baby Syndrome
WTHR

Inmate death at jail in Fayette County under investigation by ISP

CONNERSVILLE, Indiana — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of a 40-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in a central Indiana jail early Saturday morning. Correctional staff found Billy Burdge, 40, of Connersville, unresponsive in his bunk at Fayette County Community Corrections. ISP said the staff members...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Spencerville man hit by hay baler, listed in critical condition

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday. Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL
WTHR

State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest. According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name...
ANDERSON, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Two Indiana men bound to Circuit Court on drug, firearm charges

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.
WLFI.com

Carroll County barn engulfed in flames

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A barn was engulfed in flames earlier Sunday evening in Carroll County. According to Carroll County Emergency Management, a passer-by on State Road 25 dialed 911 at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a barn fire at 3617 W 600 North. Medics were requested to the scene.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis fireman hurt in fight with man chasing woman into fire station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis fireman was slightly injured Saturday after getting into a fight with a man who chased a woman into the fire station. Battalion Chief Rita Reith of Indianapolis Fire Department says the “altercation” happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at Station No. 11 at 1715 E. Washington St. That’s on the near-east side at the South State Avenue intersection near Willard Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy