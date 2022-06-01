ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Four Philadelphia Men Arrested After Drive-by BB Gun Shooting in Atlantic City, Real Gun Found

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Four Philadelphia men were arrested and charged after shooting a...

CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Calls 9-1-1 Threatening To Kill People With Shotgun In South Jersey: Police

A homeless man who purportedly called 9-1-1 threatening to shoot people dead was arrested by police in South Jersey. On Sunday, June 5 at 1:13 p.m. Berlin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call that a man armed with a weapon was walking on Cooper Road toward Route 73. The caller stated "he had a shotgun in his backpack and was going to kill people," police said.
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

