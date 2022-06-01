21-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx

A Bronx man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the grisly stabbing to death of a Olinville man, who was killed in 2019. The Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark, announced that Terrance Caudle, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, May 18, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of O’Brian Maxwell, found dead in the stairway of his building at 3677 White Plains Road in Olinville, on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO