ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Hononegah had 5 match points to earn a trip to the IHSA boys volleyball state finals

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIbN2_0fx8ARuL00

No NIC-10 boys volleyball team has ever made it to state.

Still.

But no league team — perhaps in any sport — came as close as previously unbeaten Hononegah did Tuesday night.

Hononegah couldn’t convert on five match points in the second set of the Gurnee Warren Sectional finals. Then in the third set Hononegah came from behind by winning eight points in a row and eventually got within three points of a state berth before falling 19-25, 28-26, 25-23 to Libertyville.

Hononegah (26-1) had dropped only three sets all year, one each to Oswego, Jefferson and Glenbrook South. Hono had beaten Vernon Hills in the semifinals on Saturday to record the first sectional victory by any NIC-10 team in the sport’s short six-year history.

Libertyville (21-13) advanced to play Oak Park River Foreston 11:30 a.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates. The semifinals and finals are on Saturday.

Hononegah did not make any mistakes to lose that four-point lead after back-to-back kills put Hono within one point of state. Libertyville tied the score at 24 with four straight winners, according to the Daily Herald: two kills from outside hitter Patrick Akers, an ace and a middle block. Only at 26-all did Hononegah finally err, hitting two shots out of bounds to give Libertyville the set 28-26.

In the final set, Hononegah was within three points of state, leading 22-20, when Libertyville rallied again. The final two points were by Libertyville’s two biggest stars, another kill by Akers and a block by Chase Bonder. Akers finished with 12 kills and Bonder had seven kills and 13 blocks, according to the Daily Herald.

Matt Trowbridge is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at mtrowbridge@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @MattTrowbridge. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Joyous young man’: 18-year-old Vernon Hills man who recently graduated from high school dies in Wisconsin

An 18-year-old Vernon Hills man, who recently graduated from high school, died earlier this week after being pulled unresponsive from a lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Town of Geneva Police Department said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. A 911 call was made for a rescue call near a residence off of South […]
VERNON HILLS, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockton, IL
Sports
City
Rockton, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Libertyville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
City
Oswego, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Vernon Hills, IL
Jake Wells

The richest person in Chicago

photo of Chicago skylinePhoto by Pedro Lastra (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. This is Ken Griffin. He is the richest individual not only in Chicago but also in the state of Illinois. Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

6 Small, Lakeside Towns Within Easy Driving Distance From Chicago

Lake Michigan is truly a ‘great’ lake, the fifth largest in the world, with a surface area of over 22,000 square miles and some 1,640 miles of shoreline. Chicago is the biggest city on the lake, but if you’re looking to escape the city for a long weekend of fun and relaxation, there are so many charming small towns along the banks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsa#Oak#The Daily Herald#Libertyvill
CBS Chicago

Items collected by former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson to be sold this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Historians, political buffs, and antique collectors will want to head to Winnetka this weekend.The family of former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson is holding an estate sale Friday and Saturday.Also known as "Big Jim Thompson" is the state's longest-serving governor -- holding the office from 1977 to 1991.Outside of politics, Thompson had a reputation as a voracious collector.Items for sale include mid-century modern furniture, antiques, and quirky pieces of art. The eclectic sale also includes more mundane items like a peloton and a flat-screen TV.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Injuries reported after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford intersection is now open after a multi-vehicle crash. Crews were called to the scene of Whitman and N. Main Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A car, SUV and school bus were involved. One person had to be pulled from the car, and minor injuries were reported. It is […]
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
945
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy