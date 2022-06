Watch: Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip. Chrishell Stause has found her No. 1 fan in G Flip. The Selling Sunset star, 40, took home two awards—Best Docu-Reality Series, along with her castmates, and Best Reality Star—at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which aired on June 5. And you can bet her partner was there at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to cheer her on every step of the way.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO