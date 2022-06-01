ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBP supports Scioto 365 program

 4 days ago
Fluor-BWXT donates $1,000 to the Scioto Foundation to provide financial support for current community projects. From left, Deneen Garner, FBP, Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation, Tim Poe and Stephanie McLaughlin, both of FBP. Fluor-BWXT | Courtesy

PORTSMOUTH—In May, Fluor-BWXT donated $1,000 to the Scioto Foundation for their Scioto 365 grant-making program. Each year, the foundation’s program provides financial support for current community projects, ranging from updating public parks to installing benches or seating in public spaces.

“This is the first time we’ve donated to the Scioto 365 program and we are looking forward to seeing our contributions making a difference in improving the Portsmouth area,” Steering Committee Chair Tim Poe said.

Scioto Foundation Program Officer Patty Tennant has been part of the foundation since 2015.

“This year’s theme is ‘Let’s Get Going to Unite Our Community’,” Tennant said. “The program will focus on grants for parks, open spaces and beautifying areas, so it’s really a broad category this year.”

The Scioto Foundation began in 1974, and is a tax-exempt public charity governed by volunteer civic and business leaders. Scioto 365 members vote on which projects to support. Final decisions on which grants to award will be made in October. For more information, go to www.sciotofoundation.org.

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

