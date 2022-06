Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in a car theft that took place in Oswego County last month. The New York State Police says that the suspect was allegedly involved in illegally taking a car from the R&R 1 Stop Gas and Grocery store located at 7356 State Route 3 in Richland, New York at approximately 4:30pm on Friday, May 27, 2022.

