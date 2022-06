Sure to be a big hit, an exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College is celebrating a true summertime classic. “A Diamond Anniversary: A Celebration of 75 Years of the Little League Baseball® World Series” will run June 7 through Aug. 25 in the gallery on the third floor of The Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours will be: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery will be closed Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and is also closed July 3-5.)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO