ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Sundown man killed in Hockley County crash

By A-J Media Staff
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

A one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Sundown man.

Seth Everett McDaniel, 20, was driving his 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup westbound on FM 41 at around 3 p.m. Tuesday 10.7 miles southeast of Sundown.

McDaniel's vehicle entered a right curve and crossed into the eastbound lanes and then entered the south ditch of FM 41, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety.

McDaniel overcorrected the vehicle to the right sending it veering across the eastbound and westbound lanes and into the north ditch. The truck slid through the ditch and into a field on the north side of FM 41, where it struck a utility pole with its left side.

After striking the pole, McDaniel's truck rolled and came to final rest on the driver's side in the field facing northeast, according to a preliminary report.

McDaniel was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

The posted speed limit on the Hockley County road is 75 mph and the road conditions were dry and clear.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Four dead after fatal crash in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been killed in a fatal crash in Dawson County. The initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling west on U.S. Highway 180, while vehicle 2 was stuck in a ditch on U.S. 180 after trying to attempt a U-turn onto the roadway.
DAWSON COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting near 25th & S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock. Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street, near 25th & Avenue S. The call came in just before 8 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is now in custody after not cooperating with Randall County officials who attempted to serve her a warrant. According to officials, at around 1:30 p.m. Randall County deputies knocked on Katasha Justine Woodward’s door to serve her a warrant on multiple offenses. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Sundown, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Hockley County, TX
Accidents
Hockley County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Hockley County, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday, June 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Major Crash Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation, will conduct multiple follow-up crash investigations on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The unit will begin their Sunday follow-up investigations...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man gets 4 years in street racing crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Xavier Montalvo, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison by a Lubbock County jury Friday, June 3. Montalvo was found guilty on the charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon for his role in the 2020 car crash that left one man dead. According to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Violence revealed in warrant before LPD officers fired shots at suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant provided new information about the aggravated robbery which happened prior to four officers shooting and wounding Phillip Torres, 30, of Lubbock. According to information on the Lubbock County Detention Center jail roster, Torres remained in law enforcement custody at University Medical Center in the surgical intensive care unit as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

18-year-old accidentally shoots friend with shotgun in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in the 14600 block of CR 2110, which is near 146th and Indiana. The caller, 18-year-old Austin Duhon said he and 18-year-old Christopher Stringer were watching television when he was showing...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dps
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man found guilty in deadly street race

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the February 2020 death of 69-year-old Howard Wright. Xavier Montalvo, 19 at the time, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death. According to police at the time, Wright […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Texas Man arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Texas man is in custody in Montgomery County on assault charges. Red Oak Police arrested 57-year-old Pablo Rivera Junior, of Lubbock, Texas on Thursday night in the 1600 block of E. Summit Street on a simple assault charge. Officers transported Rivera to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300.00 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
B93

Lubbock Man Attacked While Sitting in Car Listening to Music

One person was sent to University Medical Center after they were attacked in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1st. KAMC News reports that police responded to the Albany Ridge Apartments near 50th Street and Slide Road just before 4 a.m. There they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, with two wounds made by a knife.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for arson on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested May 27 on charges of arson in the 2100 block of Avenue Q. LPD responded to a water flow alarm at The Que apartment complex and found water coming of room 111. The officer-in-charge banged on the door multiple times but no one answered. He had responding officers force the door open. LPD advised the suspect Russel Lee Caldwell, 61, fled the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy