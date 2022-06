POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown Hospital planned ahead for, and trained in, skills it hopes to never need, the facility reported Friday (June 3, 2022). The Tower Health-owned hospital, which in the past has successfully conducted drills for mass casualties that might result from biohazards or other scenarios, “recently” completed an active shooter exercise inside a closed unit of the Armand Hammer Boulevard facility. A specific date was not mentioned, but hospital Emergency Preparedness Manager Jim Magee said he felt it was “the right time” for such training.

