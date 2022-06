ELVERSON, PA — A 35-year-old man was arrested on May 24, 2022, for shoplifting, announced the Caernarvon Township Police Department. Authorities state that Kevin Joseph was in the Walmart located at 100 Crossing Road in Elverson, Pennsylvania. Joseph reportedly had merchandise that he had not paid for and attempted to exit the store. Security attempted to detain the suspect but Joseph fled. Police Officers stopped Joseph’s car and the suspect gave the officers a fake name. A Walmart employee identified Joseph as the perpetrator of the shoplifting.

ELVERSON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO