DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Resources Receives Community Service Award and UTSW Researcher Named to National Academy of Sciences
Texas Health Resources has won the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service for its leadership and building community while addressing its needs. The prize includes $100,000 toward that mission. The prize is sponsored by the Baxter International Foundation, the American Hospital Association and its non-profit affiliate Health Research...www.dmagazine.com
