DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Resources Receives Community Service Award and UTSW Researcher Named to National Academy of Sciences

Man Breaks Into DMA, Destroys Ancient Art. Police say 21-year-old Brian Hernandez hurled a metal chair through the Dallas Museum of Art’s glass door then proceeded to break four pieces of art: three ancient Greek objects and one more recent Native American effigy bottle. Apparently, he was angry with his girlfriend, so he lashed out. The initial $5 million estimate could wind up being “a fraction” of what it all really cost. (And not to victim blame here because this is awful and terrible and unbelievably stupid, but shouldn’t it be more difficult to gain access to the museum? It was only six years ago that we gained access to the museum’s vault with a house key—the keyhole was stripped.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO