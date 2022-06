After George Floyd’s killing in 2020, Mary Finn wanted to read to learn all she could about racism. She had just retired, the pandemic had started, and she immersed herself in that reading, especially contemporary black writers. The Wiscasset woman still is reading, now going further back in black history to some of the works of James Weldon Johnson. And Finn is getting to talk online with others about what they are reading and learning about, and from, the author-poet-civil rights advocate who died in a 1938 car-train crash downtown.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO