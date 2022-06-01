ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In defence of New Zealand’s ‘crappiest fountain ever’ | Letter

By Letters
 4 days ago
The bucket fountain in Cuba Mall in Wellington, New Zealand. Photograph: David Wall/Alamy

Toby Fisher’s remark that the bucket fountain in Cuba Mall, Wellington, is the “crappiest fountain ever” is uncalled for and, even in jest, wrong ( Top British diplomat’s husband pokes fun at New Zealand’s ‘crappiest fountain’, 30 May ).

From 1980 to 1981, I was the Cuba Mall manager, working for its merchant association, running marketing and promotions. The bucket fountain was in a sorry state of repair, and one of my happiest achievements was having it repaired and repainted in 1981.

That was 42 years ago, and the fountain is still creaking, splishing and slooshing (the fountain has its own verbs) its cheerful, colourful buckets of water. It makes people laugh, and it has lasted longer than Fisher’s comments will be noted. Wellingtonians, I salute you! May the bucket fountain gush forever.
Ainsley Dawrent
East Ham, London

The Guardian

The Guardian

